Senate terms Iranian troops’ operation in Nimroz as “big shame”

AT-KABUL: Senators called an operation carried out by Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the bordering province of Nimroz a “big shame” as the international coalition has military presence in Afghanistan.

“The operation that was launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Nimroz is a big shame in the presence of the foreign forces,” said Fazl Hadi Moslemyar, head of senate. “The government and foreign forces have to fulfill their duties in this regard.”

Iran’s Tasnim news agency had earlier quoted an official of the corps that they managed to release an Iranian national from the kidnappers during the operation.

The report identifies the kidnapped as Hossein Hajj Malek, an engineer working for a company that was contracted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He was reportedly abducted while traveling from Zabol to Hamoon inside Iran and the corps officers found his car burnt in Nimroz of Afghanistan.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched an operation two days ago in Nimroz province. We call on the foreign ministry to summon Iranian ambassador for details,” said Mohammadajan Mangal, a senator.

Defense ministry says no foreign troops have the right to carry out operations in Afghan soil.

Mohammad Aref Shah Jahan, provincial governor for Farah, said that some officials of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were in Golestan and Posht Rood districts in the province to advise Taliban militants.

But Iranian officials deny such allegations as deputy governor for Sistan and Baloochestan province, Ali Asghar Mirshekari told the Islamic Republic News Agency that there is a town in the province by the name of Nimroz and it was mistaken by the media with the Nimroz of Afghanistan.

Mohammad Sami, governor for Nimroz province also rejected reports regarding the operation.