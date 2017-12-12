Senators demand Kabul murderers to hang in public

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A large members of Meshrano Jirga or upper house of parliament on Tuesday appreciated the police force for arresting suspects involved in heart-wrenching and homicidal incident of killing 10-members of a family in capital Kabul, urging the government to publically execute the culprits.

On December 8, four armed men killed four women, four children and two men in their home and two others sustained injuries. Two guests were among the dead.

A day earlier, Kabul police said they had detained three suspects on Kabul-Baghlan highway in connection with the inhuman incident.

Mualvi Muhiuddin Munsif, a senator from central Kapisa province, told today’s (Tuesday) session that Afghan security forces should be appreciated for their efforts for arresting the murderers of the 10 people.

“We ask the government and the president in particular, to execute the perpetrators of this incident as soon as possible so others learn a lesson,” he said.

Moreover, First Deputy Chairman, Mohammad Alam Ezedyar, and some other senators including Lailuma Ahmadi, Anar Kali Hunaryar, Mohammad Azim Qoyash and Mohammad Asif Seddiqi also expressed their anger in the same line and demanded severe punishment for the culprits of the deadly incident.