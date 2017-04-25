Senators welcome Hekmatyar’s arrival

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Some Senators on Tuesday have warmly welcomed Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan (HIA) leader, Gulbadin Hekmatyar’s arrival in the eastern Nangarhar province, emphasizing on the government to implement the peace deal inked with HIA in its true spirit.

Earlier Pajhwok Afghan News has reported that Hekmatyar arrived in Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province on Monday.

Having spent decades in revolt, the former Prime Minister during Mujahedeen era, Hekmatyar would be soon among his supporters, a reliable government official said.

HIA security guards and senior leaders met Hekmatyar in a government-owned building, the source confided to Pajhwok Afghan News.

Hekmatyar would stay in Jalalabad for few days before his departure to Kabul, said the official, who did not give further details.

Rahmatullah Achakzai, a lawmaker from Kandahar province, welcomed Hekmatyar’s return, saying “the people of Afghanistan have been in search of peace and waiting for Hekmatyar’s arrival since long.”

He appreciated the government efforts towards peace and stability in the country and demanded both the government and the HIA to implement peace deal in real scene.

Nazar Mohammad Faqiri, the Upper House member, also welcomed Hekmatyar’s arrival in Nangarhar, and said the presence of Hekmatyar was made possible after the reconciliation process held between HIA and the government. He called on HIA to play its role in bringing durable peace and stability to the country.

Senate’s Deputy Chairman, Mohammad Alam Ezedyar, without going into details about Hekmayar’s presence in Nangarhar, asked the government to fully implement peace agreement with his party.