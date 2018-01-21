Senior police officer among five killed in Farah bombing

AT-KABUL: A senior police officer was killed along with three of his bodyguards in a bomb attack in the western province of Farah, provincial officials said Sunday.

Golbahar Mojahed, head of security affairs for the provincial police department was killed Saturday night when a bomb placed close to a police checkpoint in the outskirts of the provincial capital, said Iqbal Baher, provincial spokesman.

He added that another bodyguard of Mojahed was injured.

Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Baher said that the checkpoint had fallen to Taliban last week.

Farah is considered as an insecure province in the west, with Taliban recently intensifying their attacks.