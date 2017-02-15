Sensational book on Durand Line coming soon

The line that Mortimer Durand drew across a small map in 1893 has bled the Pashtun heart ever since. More than a century later both sides of that line remain restless. But the mystery behind what actually happened on 12 November 1893 has never been solved. Why did Amir Abdur Rahman sign blindly on a document? Was he forced to do so?

India’s biggest publishing house Rupa Publishers are publishing this autumn a sensational book on the Durand Line by Ambassador Rajiv Dogra.

Rajiv Dogra, a veteran diplomat, is one of India’s foremost commentators on foreign affairs. He has written extensively for Indian newspapers and magazines. He appears regularly on Indian and foreign electronic media to comment on current affairs.

He is also an accomplished writer both in fiction and non-fiction. His previous books include the well known, “Where Borders Bleed-An Insider’s Account of Indo-Pak relations.”

His forthcoming book on Durand Line is set to bring out the truth that the world has not known so far.

Pakistan considers Durand Line as its border, which Afghanistan refuses to recognise. This line messily divides Pashtun people between Afghanistan and Pakistan, splitting tribes, clans and families. It is also the reason for the difficulties faced by the West in its current struggle against terror.

Rajiv Dogra uses centuries old documents to bring out a new perspective; one that challenges the current history. It seems that we are in for an exciting read and a very interesting UN General Assembly Session this year.