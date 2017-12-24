Seven civilians martyred in Helmand

AT News Report-KABUL: At least seven civilians embraced martyrdom and three others wounded after a roadside mine blast in southern Helmand province.

“Civilians were on their way, while their vehicle struck by a roadside mine placed by Taliban insurgents in Marja district of Helmand province on Sunday morning,” said Helmand Governor Spokesman Omar Zwak.

He said that seven civilian were martyred and three others wounded in the incident.

He said that probably children and women are among killed and wounded people.

Investigation has been started over the case.