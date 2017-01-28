Seven Daesh fighters killed in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Saturday said that seven militants loyal to the Islamic State (IS), aka Daesh militants have been killed during an airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province, security official said.

“The killed militants were including Qazi Shahid, a key commander of Daesh terrorists group in Bandar village of Achin district of the province,” the MoI said in a press statement.

Some heavy and light ammunitions of Daesh militants were also destroyed during operation, it added.

In addition to that, three Daesh militants were killed and two others wounded in a clash between Afghan National Police in Haska Meena and Rodat district of the province, the statement added.

During fighting, one Afghan Local Policeman was wounded and no casualty incurred to civilians, the statement mentioned.