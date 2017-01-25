Seven drug traffickers arrested

AT-KABUL: Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) has arrested seven drug runners in the past one week, said officials.

The CNP has apprehended seven smugglers through different operations and handed over them to Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) for further criminal proceedings, said a statement issued by CJTF.

Statement said that the investigation would carry out by the CJTF, after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides will judge the cases justly.

The smugglers were arrested from by CNP in Kabul, Logar, Kunduz, Nimroz, Paktia and Nangarhar provinces, statement added.

Some 65.150kg of heroin, 44kg opium, 547kg hashish and 12kg precursor chemicals discovered and confiscated from the possession of abovementioned smugglers, statement asserted.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense during court trail, noted the statement.