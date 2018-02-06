Seven high ranking officers sacked in connection to army battalion attack

AT-KABUL: Seven high ranking army officers were fired by President Ashraf Ghani due to professional negligence in connection to the recent attack on 111 army battalion in Kabul.

Based on president Ghani’s order, an assigned delegation after assessment of the attack over 111 army battalion made decision to sack seven high ranking officer including two generals and introduce them to judicial organs for further inquiry, said a statement issued by presidential Palace.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in twitter said that the team findings reveal that seven high ranking officers including two generals committed professional negligence. All seven are sacked and referred for further investigations. The process of reward and punishment to continue

It is pertained to mention that on 29th January five armed militants attacked a 111 army battalion in western part of Kabul, which resulted at killing of at least 11 Afghan soldiers and wounding 16 others.