Seven killed, 16 wounded in Herat blast

AT-KABUL: At least seven civilians were killed and 16 more wounded in a bomb blast Tuesday in the western and relatively calm province of Herat, local officials said.

The incident took place close the Great Mosque, where people had gathered for a mourning ceremony.

“The explosion took place in front of the entrance of Great Mosque in Herat City at around 2:55 pm,” said Governor Spokesman Jailani Farhad.

He said that so far six killed and 15 wounded were reported, adding that the injured had been shifted to hospitals.

“Some of the injured are said to be in critical condition,” Farhad added.

He said that so far the kind of blast is not clear, but investigation started over the incident.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the ministry of interior said that the explosive was hidden on a motorbike parked near the mosque entrance.

He said that seven killed and 16 others wounded in the incident.