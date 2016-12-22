Seven killed in attack on MP’s house in Kabul

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: A group of armed insurgents attacked the house of a renowned member of Wolesi Jirga, Malim Mir Wali, on Wednesday late evening in Kabul. Seven people were killed and six others sustained injuries in the attack, said officials.

The Taliban fighters, including suicide bombers, attacked the house of Mir Wali, who is a lawmaker from southern Helmand province. The house came under attack at around 7:00 pm in 5th police district in the capital city. First, a suicide bomber detonated explosive-packed vest at the front gate of the house of Mir Wali. Later, several armed militants stormed the house.

Security forces rushed to the scene shortly after the attack and cordoned off the area. Clash between the security personnel and the militants continued for hours in the area. The attackers held the dwellers hostage for hours. Although, the exact number of attackers is not clear, but based on reports three attackers were killed.

Seven people including the representative of Uruzgan province Obaidullah Barekzai’s son were killed and six others wounded in the incident, said the National Security Council (NSC) in a statement. The NSC strongly condemned the attack and said that such “barbaric attack” will never prevent Afghanistan from development.

Two members of Mir Wali’s family and a few of his bodyguards were also killed. However, the exact number of the guards could not be confirmed. Furthermore, the NSC did not provide details about the fate of Mir Wali. But official sources confirmed that the lawmaker sustained injuries in the attack. Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah visited the legislator in the hospital and prayed for his early recovery.

In a statement issued, President Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned the attack and called it an inhuman act. The president reiterated that fight against terror and militant groups would continue.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. Spokesman for the group Zabihullah Mujahid said that two Taliban fighters carried the attack.