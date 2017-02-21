Seven killed in Charsada court attack

By Shamim Shahid-PESHAWAR: At least seven persons were killed and 20 other injured in a suicide attack on Tehsil Courts at Tangi town of Charsada district on Tuesday morning.

The killed persons included a lawyer and two children. Conditions of at least three out of 13 injured that admitted in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar are stated in danger, therefore, officials apprehending increase in number of casualties.

Official said that three suicide bombers have made an attempt to enter the judicial complex at Tangi, considered second biggest town of Charsada district. However, policeman present on main gate had blocked one of suicide bomber. The bomber has exploded explosive packed with body. The remaining two were later shot dead by other policemen present inside and on main gate of the complex after a brief encounter.

Officials confirmed occurring of two simultaneous explosions due to blasting of suicide bombers, which caused lives to at least four persons on the spot. The remaining succumbed to injuries on way and in hospital. Suicide attackers attempt of entering the judicial complex was followed with an encounter between his accomplices (two other terrorists allegedly suicide bombers) and police force.

Soon after attacks, high ups from both civil administration and police force rushed to Tangi Town whereas they supervised the rescue operation. In the beginning almost injured rushed to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital at Tangi. But later some of them shifted to district Headquarter Hospital Charsada and at least 13 to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar. Injured persons are included four policemen.

Regional Police Mardan Mr. Ijaz Khan talking to media said that due to prompt action of police person, huge act of violence was averted. He said that inside of judicial complex judges, lawyers and a large number of government officials were present along with hundreds of other civilians. He said that response of police was exemplary, which caused averting of huge losses to human beings.

District Police Officer Mr. Khalid Sohail said that police force was already on high alert as search operation is going in surrounding areas from last several days. Couple of days back, police succeeded in unearthing of three suicide bombers jackets.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Mr. Shahraam Khan was first who confirmed seven casualties to media soon after the attack. He also informed that explosions caused injuries to around 30 including four policemen.

Soon after the terrorist attack, security forces embarked on search operation and arrested a suspected person near to the site. The suspected person, blind folded soon after detained was shifted to unknown place for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali Khan through a press statement showed sever concern over suicide attack on judicial complex at Tangi and termed it an inhuman, immoral and unethical act. He extended sympathies with members of bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of injured people. He also urged the government to implement the National Action Plan, framed soon after terrorist attack against Army Public School Peshawar, which according to him could ensure an end to terror throughout the country.