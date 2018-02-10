Seven members of a single family martyred in Khost

AT News Report-KABUL: At least seven members of a single family embraced martyrdom after the Afghan air forces carried out strike in Khost province, the resident claimed. However, the government official brushed aside the report.

The victim families called on the government to immediately probe the issue and bring the culprits to the book. The martyrs had been laid to rest on Thursday—based on residents; the airstrike was carried out in Ali Sher district of the province.

“Five brothers have been martyred in the airstrike, another is my nephew. He was living with me. And another is my cousin,” said Alijan Koshi, member of the family.

“Tell us who we are and to which country we belong? I swear to God that the seven people who have been martyred were not Taliban. They were ordinary people. They went there to visit their friends and families, but someone came and reported their presence for some dollars,” said Haji Gulmarjan Faroodqi, head of Kochis Council in Khost.

The security officer of Khost Police Headquarters confirmed that military operation from air and ground was carried out in Bati Tana village in Ali Sher district against anti-government armed militants, TOLONews reported.

However, he did not confirm civilian casualties in the operation, but informed of a team that has been sent to the district to probe the incident.

This comes after Afghan and foreign forces have increased their airstrikes against militants in different parts of the country.