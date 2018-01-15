Seven policemen martyred in Farah

AT-KABUL: At least seven Afghan police officers embraced martyrdom after the Taliban insurgent attacked their check posts in Raigi area in the outskirt of Farah City on Sunday evening, local officials said Monday.

The clash occurred when the police forces went to the area to help their comrades, TOLONews reported.

Provincial Governor, Mohammad Arif Shahjahan confirmed the incident said Taliban insurgents on Sunday night attacked security check post when the police officers went to the area to help their comrades who were attacked by the Taliban insurgents.

In addition to that, he confirmed injures of three police force embers during the clash.

Without providing further details, he said that Taliban insurgent also received casualties in the clash.

The Taliban insurgents claimed responsibility for the attack.