Seven policemen martyred in Farah

AT News Report-KABUL: Seven Afghan police officers embraced martyrdom after the Taliban insurgents attacked their highway security checkpoint in Bala Buluk district of western Farah provinces, local official said on Friday, ariananews has reported.

A member of Farah Provincial Council, Dadullah Qani, said the attack took place early in Friday morning, in which seven policemen martyred while two surrendered to the militants.

The Taliban insurgents also took all weapons and ammunitions with them, he said, adding that Taliban insurgents also sustained casualties. However he gave no exact numbers of Taliban insurgents killed or wounded.

But, provincial security officials confirmed martyrdom of three policemen in the attack.

Insurgents have been equipped with modern weapons, and that’s why they (militants) are carrying more attacks in the province, the official said.

“They (militants) have bought the weapons because they have money. The neighboring counties have helped them too. Taliban’s access to modern weapons is the main reason of wars in Farah province,” Deputy Provincial Police Chief, Gulbahar Mujahid said.

However, in a separate incident, the Afghan security forces have killed three Taliban insurgents in Qala-i-Kah district of the province.