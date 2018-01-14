Seven Taliban militants killed in Helmand

AT News Report-KABUL: The patriotic soldiers of the Afghan National Army (ANA) strongly retaliated to the failed offensive of the Taliban insurgents in Greshk district of southern Helmand province, in which ended in killing of at least seven militants, an official said on Saturday.

However, martyrdom of four soldiers of ANA has also reported in the violent clash.

Pajhwok Afghan News, quoting a reliable source on the condition of anonymity reported that Taliban insurgents carried out a coordinated attack against the ANA check-posts in the Greshk district late on Friday, where four military personnel and seven Taliban insurgents have been killed in exchange of firing.

Greshk is one among the several volatile districts in Helmand, where the Taliban militants have been plotting terrorist and destructive activities against the government and security forces and use homes of civilians as shield. However, the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have been chasing militants in the province and the US troops conducting airstrikes against insurgents and their drug production factories.

According to media reports, nine soldiers of ANA and a number of militants sustained injuries in the clash. However, security officials in the province have not yet commented into the matter.

The Ministry of Defense the other day said that more that 76 insurgents have been killed in military offensives carried out in eight provinces during the past 24 hours, in which three notorious commanders of Taliban, identified as Haider, Qahraman and Ehsanullah were also among those killed.