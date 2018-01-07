Shame on militants: ‘Boy kidnapped from Kabul rescued in Wardak’

AT News Report-KABUL: A teenage boy, who was kidnapped by militants to conduct suicide attack, was released from militants safely on Sunday with the help of security forces, in the Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province, police said.

The provincial police forces foiled another tragedy by rescuing the boy from militants, who the militants intended to us him as a suicide bomber.

“The armed opposition wanted to use the boy in a terrorist attack on people. Luckily, police foiled the plan,” Naqib Amini, Wardak police spokesman said.

The militants wanted to use Mohammad Muslim, 12, who was abducted from the Company neighborhood of Kabul some days back, for conducting a suicide attack.

The abducted boy reunited with this family, and Muslim’s father expressed his gratitude to the Afghan security forces for their efforts in saving his child.

This has revealed the most brutal face of the militant outfits who abducted children to carry out attacks against by force. Shame on the militant groups—who even don’t show mercy to the children.

Meanwhile, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) operatives in a raid have arrested a group of kidnappers in Police District-13 of Kabul city, in which two hostages were also freed.

A gang of four kidnappers has been detained in Kabul, NDS said in a statement on Saturday.

The group was involved in kidnapping of businessmen in Kabul. Recently, Abdul Qadir and Rahmatullah from Kabul PD13 were kidnapped by the group.

The kidnappers have confessed to their crimes of kidnapping the two businessmen for ransom and kept them in hostage for at least ten days.