‘Sharp rise in violence cases against Women’

AT News Report-KABUL: The Independent Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has raised deeper concerns against the increase number in cases of violence against women and girls in the country and termed it a national tragedy.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday here in Kabul, Chairman of the IHRC Sima Samar pointed out toward various types of violence, including the sexual harassment against women. “Afghan women have been victims of sexual harassment in the security institutions as well.”

“Most of the Afghan women cannot register their cases against violence to due insecurity,” Samar said.

Highlighting statistics of violence cases against women, she said during the first 10 months of the current year, the IHRC has documented at least 3778 cases of violence against the women across the country which composed of 1351 physical violence.

Classifying and elaborating the violence cases, the IHRC report said, 1003 out of 1351 were composed of beating women, 10 of them were burning and 231 were murder cases, adding, 6 murder cases against women have been committed by the militant groups.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah has emphasized on the implementation of the existing laws to put an end to the violence against women in the country.