Six border police martyred in Helmand

AT-KABUL: At least six Afghan Border Police embraced martyrdom after their vehicle hit with a roadside mine in southern Helmand province on Monday, local officials said Tuesday.

According to the officials the incident happened in Marja district of the province when a border police forces convoy hit with a roadside mine, ToloNews reported. No more details were provided about the explosion. Moreover, no group including the Taliban insurgents has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.

This comes as recently at least seven civilians embraced martyrdom and three others wounded after their vehicle hit with a roadside mine in Helmand province.

“Civilians were on their way, while their vehicle struck by a roadside mine placed by Taliban insurgents in Marja district on Sunday morning,” said Helmand Governor Spokesman Omar Zwak.

He said that seven civilian were martyred and three others wounded in the incident.