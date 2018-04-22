Six dead in Baghlan roadside blast

AT-KABUL: At least six civilians were killed and three others wounded on Sunday morning after a roadside mine blew up a vehicle in northern Baghlan province. No terrorist group has taken responsibility for the blast. “A passenger car heading towards a funeral ritual exploded after hitting a roadside bomb in Khwaja Alwan area in the morning,” said Baghlan police Spokesman Zabihullah Shuja. The blast took place near a voter registration site; the target, however, was probably a government-owned vehicle, he said. In the meantime, spokesperson to the ministry of health Wahidullah Majrooh said that six people were killed and three others wounded in the blast. Two children and three women were among the dead.