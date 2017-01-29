Six heroin factories destroyed in Helmand

AT-KABUL: Counter-narcotics police destroyed six heroin factories in southern Helmand province, security officials said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in a statement said the operation was launched in Bando village of Nowzad district of the province on late Saturday.

“1090 kg of morphine, 15175 kg of ammonium chloride, 2,000 liters of liquid opium and some amount of chemical substance which has been used in making heroin were also destroyed during the operation,” the statement said.

In addition to that six armed militants were also killed during operation.

It is worth to mention that counter-narcotic police are having major success in fight against smugglers and narcotics dealers.

The counter narcotics police last month had discovered and confiscated 191.2 tons of drug during an operation conducted in Paktia province.

“Counter narcotic police especial unit conducted ground and air operations seized big narcotics caches in Ahamad Abad village of Sayed Karam district of Paktia,” Deputy Minister for Counter Narcotics for the Ministry of Interior, Baz Mohammad Ahmadi in that time.

“189.5 tons of hashish, 1,700 kg opium and 18kg heroin discovered and confiscated in the mentioned caches and torched in the area.”

He added that the torched narcotics estimated $50 million, but if it was transferred to the international markets, it would cost about $500 million.