Six ICRC employees killed in Jawzjan

AT-KABUL: At least six staffers of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) gunned down on Wednesday, after their vehicles came under attack of unidentified armed men in northern Jawzjan province, provincial security official said.

Provincial Police Chief, Rahmatullah Turkistani, confirmed the incident and said the dead bodies of six ICRC staffers were handed over to the representatives of the ICRC.

The incident took place in the restive area of Dasht-e-Laili area of Qushtepa District of Jawzjan province.

Turkistani said that six killed employees were allegedly killed by the Islamic State (IS), which is also known as Daesh terrorist group.

The Taliban group in its twitter said, “killing of the ICRC employees has nothing do with us, rather it is the work of the abductors.”

“The ICRC six staffers were killed, while an armed group opened fire on their vehicles in northern Jawzjan Province,” said Spokesman for the ICRC, Ahmad Ramin Ayaz.

He said that the ICRC staffers were helping needy people in the area, while came under attack of the armed men. Recently a staffer of the ICRC was kidnapped by armed men in Kunduz province and released back after four weeks captivity.