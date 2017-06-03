Six killed, 87 wounded in funeral ceremony blast

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: At least six people have been killed and 87 others received injuries after a multiple coordinated suicide bombers exploded their explosives during burial ceremony of Salem Izedyar, son of Alam Izedyar, Deputy of Meshran Jirga, or Upper House of Parliament on Saturday. Salem Izedyar was killed in Friday’s protest in Kabul.

The Executive Chief Officer (CEO), Abdullah Abdullah shortly after blasts appeared before media, saying that three suicide attackers placed among prayers during funeral ceremony and blown up consecutively.

While expressing condolence with the victim families, Abdullah said “this attack showed the deepest catastrophe against human.”

He added that this incident and reaching of three suicide attackers among prayers during funeral ceremony would be seriously investigated.

Moreover, he urged Afghan people, particularly protestors to keep unity and share their demands through proper ways to the government. He asked protestors not to pave ground for enemies to misuse from situation.

Deputy Spokesman for Ministry of Interior, Najeeb Danish said “three consecutive blasts took place in Sarai Shamal area during funeral ceremony of Salem Izedyar at around 3:30.”

He confirmed the killing of five people in the blasts. Moreover, 30 other were wounded.

He added that still the type of explosion is not clear, but the investigation team reached area to investigate the incident.

Moreover, he talked about participation of high ranking governmental officials and parliamentarians in the funeral ceremony, while added that all officials are fine.

Ministry of Public Health Spokesman, Ismail Kawosi said that so far six people who were killed and 87 other who were wounded have been brought to the hospital from Kabul blast.

Likewise, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Salahuddin Rabbani, who was attended the funeral ceremony on his twitter informed of his survival from blasts. ‏

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned Saturday’s Kabul attack. “President Ghani condemns the outrageous attack on mourners burying the martyred. The country is under attack. We must be strong and united,” Presidential Palace wrote in twitter account.

Taliban rejected their involvement in the attack.

Three suicide attackers targeted funeral ceremony in Sarai Shamali area of Kabul, two days after a horrible massive tanker bomber attack that killed and wounded around 500 Kabul residents in Zanbaq area in Kabul.