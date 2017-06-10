Six police killed, 14 wounded in US airstrike

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: At least six officers for the border police were killed and 14 more wounded when a US warplane opened fire on their checkpoint and patrol vehicles in southern Helmand province, local officials said Saturday.

“The border police check post and patrol came under US-air strike, in which, six border police officers were killed and 14 injured,” said Hussain Alizada, a member of the provincial council. Alizada said the raid happened late Friday night in the Nad Ali district.

He said that casualty figure might be changed. But Omar Zwak, the provincial spokesman counted the number of casualties fewer. “The initial reports say that two police were martyred and two more injured.”

The U.S. forces in Afghanistan confirmed the incident. “We can confirm that personnel from the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces were killed and wounded during overnight operations in Helmand Province,” it said in a statement.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to the families of the Afghan Border Police members affected by this unfortunate incident.”

During an ANDSF and U.S. partnered operation, fires resulted in the deaths and injuries to members of the Afghan Border Police.

An investigation is being conducted at this time to determine the specific circumstances that led to this incident.

It is pertained to mention that often Afghan forces killed and wounded during US- airstrike in different provinces and the investigation had no a clear conclusion in the aspect in the past to be acceptable for people.

The death toll is reportedly more than what were described by the officials.