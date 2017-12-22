Six policemen martyred in Kandahar bombing

AT News Report-KABUL: At least six Afghan police forces embraced martyrdom and six others received injures after a suicide bomber, driving an explosive laden Humvee, targeted them in Kandahar province early on Friday morning, provincial official said.

The bomber wanted to storm police headquarter in Maiwand district—in the north-west of Kandahar city, but the explosive went off near the entrance of the headquarters.

The incident took place at round 05:00am local time, Kandahar Police Chief Gen. Abdul Raziq said, adding “six Afghan police forces embraced martyrdom and six others injured in the blast.”

Six policemen martyred, while some others received minor injuries as a result of broken glasses, the district police chief, Colonel Sultan Mahmoud said, adding that the blast was too powerful that destroyed parts of the police headquarters in Maiwand district.

There is no immediate claim of the attack by any terrorist groups, including the Taliban insurgents.

This comes as in October; the Taliban carried a major attack on an army base, killing at least 34 soldiers. The brazen assault began with two suicide car bombings.

Of 60 soldiers manning the base, 43 were killed and nine other wounded. At least nine Taliban were also killed at the base in the Chashmo area of the same district “Maiwand”.

Humvees, the stolen government vehicles has now become a favored device for the militants to laden with bombs and used against their owner (Afghan security forces). Humvees in the hands of the Taliban insurgents confuse soldiers and pack a large payload. In July the Taliban insurgents even claimed that the son of its supreme leader, Mawlawi Haibatullah Akhunzada, had driven on the Humvees— claims that have never been verified.