Six security posts relocated in Badghis

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The locations of six security posts have been changed on temporary basis, following Taliban’s attack in Maqor district of western Badghis province, provincial officials said.

A Provincial Council Member, Haji Bahauddin, told Pajhwok Afghan News that a group of militants carried out attacks on security posts in Bom Dara valley on Monday night.

He said three posts of Public Order Police, including few of Afghan National Army (ANA) had been relocated to a military base in the area.

He added the violent clashes between the security forces and insurgents has caused to the injures of three police officers.

According to Pajhwok Afghan News, a local security official, on the condition of anonymity, confirmed Bahauddin’s statement, saying security forces have been equipped in the area and soon to be launched a meaningful operation against the insurgents.

Moreover, the source added that the security posts would be installed in Bom Dara valley once the area to be cleared of insurgents.

However, a Taliban spokesperson, Qari Yousuf Ahmadi claimed that the Taliban insurgents had took control over Bom Dara valley.

He added that the Afghan forces had sustained heavy casualties and an enormous quantity of weapons had been seized by the militants.