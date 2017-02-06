Snowfalls death toll jump to 119

AT-KABUL: Scores of people have been killed and received injures due to heavy snow and avalanches that hit almost all parts of the country, officials said on Monday.

‏State Minister for Disaster Management, Wais Barmak said that 119 people killed and 89 others were wounded due to heavy snowfalls and avalanches in 22 provinces across the country in the past three days. Briefing newsmen, Barmak said, “women and children are among those killed in the snowfalls and avalanches.”

“Around 200 houses completely destroyed, and 400 livestock of the farmers were perished countrywide,” he added.

He furthered, relief items and health kits had already dispatched to the affected areas through ground and air ways, aimed at helping victims. “Further rescue team would be sending to the areas.”

While briefing newsmen, the Minister of Public Works, Mahmood Baligh said, “authorities succeeded in reopening major highways for passengers, but those who are traveling to Salang Pass should use chain to their tyres.

Moreover, the Minister of Public Health, Ferozuddin Feroz told reporters that those who injured in the snowstorms and avalanches are under medical treatment. “Medics team has already been sent to Badakhshan province to help wounded.”

Moreover, in eastern Nursitan province, more than 60 people were killed and dozens others wounded.

Provincial governor spokesman, Mohammad Musa Shami said that over 50 people were killed due to heavy snowfalls and avalanches in Afsi area of Barg-I Matal district. Other districts of provinces were also hit by snowfalls.

In northeastern Badakhshan province, more than 20 people died and 20 others wounded as heavy snowfalls covered different areas.

Sayed Abdullah Hamayoun Dehqan, head of provincial disaster management department said that roads to 10 districts have been blocked.

