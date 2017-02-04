Snowfalls kill 20, block roads in Badakhshan, Takhar

AT News Report-KABUL: At least 20 people died and 20 others were injured as heavy snowfalls covered different areas in the northeastern province of Badakhshan province, a local official said on Saturday.

“The roads to 10 districts have been blocked,” said Sayed Abdullah Homayoun Dehqan, head of provincial disaster management department.

He added that the two-day snowfalls have also blocked the roads from district centers to dozens of villages, disrupting people’s ordinary life.

In the adjacent province of Takhar, the roads from provincial capital to three districts have been closed, according to provincial spokesman.

“There were heavy snowfalls in Rostaq, Chah Aab and Chal districts,” Sonnatullah Taimoor said, adding that the roads to tens of villages in six districts were blocked.

Also, the roads to districts have been blocked due to the same event in Ghazni and Ghor provinces, according to reports.

Northern, northeastern and central provinces are annually affected by the snowfalls and avalanches in the winter, while the spring rainfalls and flash floods sweep these areas.