Stance over MOAB: ‘He (Karzai) may have not long to live’

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The former President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai has strongly condemned the drop of biggest non-nuclear bomb by US forces in Achin district of eastern Nangarhar province, “so he has more independent mind than ever,” Ron Paul said during Liberty Report.

Ron Paul during conversation with Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, said, “There was a time we probed up Karzai, I remember that he came to spoke to the congress, he received standing ovation, he was the hero. But he spoke on last week. What he is doing, he’s having more independent mind ever before. But he (Karzai) was criticizing the dropping of this bomb, not being a worldwide event to solve any problem.”

Moreover, Daniel McAdams during the conversation said, “He (Karzai) said that you’re using our country as a testing ground for your new weapon. It is hard to disagree.”

He added, “He (Karzai) told the people you have got to kick the American out of here. He (Karzai) may have not long to live.”

This indicates that ex-president Hamid Karzai is under threat by the US over his current stance regarding the drop of ‘mother of all bombs’ (MOAB) in Nangarhar province.

During several events, and interviews, the former president lambasted Washington for dropping a BGU-43/B ‘mother of all bombs” the largest non-nuclear weapon in its arsenal on Nangarhar province as an action that could never be forgiven. Moreover, he said that US is using Afghanistan as a weapons testing ground, calling the recent use of the largest-ever bomb “an immense atrocity” against the Afghan people.

A large number of elders, religious scholars, youths, civil society members, and patriot Afghans across the country have supported the voice of former president Hamid Karzai against the war crimes of US forces by dropping biggest bomb.

However, Ron Paul said that it is a zero chance to have a military victory in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria any these places, it is not just going to work, because we are gone run out of money, we are gone run out of support, and these gone be too many people pal up on us. Financially we can be weak.