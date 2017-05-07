States supporting terrorism will also suffer: Zarif warned

AT News Report-KABUL: The Foreign Minister of Iran on Sunday has said that Kabul and Tehran are situated in a dangerous region which is being strangely terrified in appearance of terrorism, supported by some foreign players.

Mohammad Jawad Zarif, heading a high-level delegation has arrived in Kabul on Sunday where he condemned in strongest words the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan during a joint press conference with his Afghan counterpart, Salahuddin Rabbani.

“Iran and Afghanistan are situated in a dangerous region. Unfortunately, this region has been affected by terrorist groups that are supported by foreigners; such movements in the area would definitely damage all,” he told newsmen.

He emphasized on zero distinction between good or bad terrorists, saying the destruction and tormentor, caused by terrorist outfits would not be limited to the territory of Afghanistan.

He claimed, flames of terrorism would burn all those who support and export it.

Kabul and Tehran have shared valves and objectives for mutual cooperation in fight against terrorism, aimed at protecting the two nations, he furthered.

“We continue economic, transit, transport and infrastructure cooperation with Afghanistan,” he underlined.

Commenting on mutual cooperation at international forums, he said: “We appreciate Afghanistan’s support. I assure the Afghan people that Iran would be by their side at all international forums.”

Zarif was hopeful regarding his meetings with the top Afghan leadership, including the President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Officer, Abdullah Abdullah, National Security Advisor, Hanif Atmar and other officials would help in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

On his part, Acting Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani said Afghanistan and Iran have religious, linguistic, and cultural links. He said the governments of the two countries should pursue their interests in respect of shared valves.

He added that productive talks were held with his Iranian counterpart in areas of fight against terrorism, bilateral economic relations between the neighboring countries.

Moreover, Rabbani termed terrorist outfits as joint enemy of the countries and the region as well, saying many Iranian border policemen were targeted by terrorist outfits days after a deadly terrorist attack on Afghan Army in the northern Balkh province.

“Source and organization of both incidents are based outside the borders of the two countries. That is the reason why Afghanistan wants regional countries to jointly strike at the roots of terrorism,” he said.