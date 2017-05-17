Stinging attack on media: Six killed, 24 wounded in Nangarhar RTA attack

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: At least six people were killed and 24 others injured Wednesday after a group of armed insurgents attacked the state-run provincial Radio and Television of Afghanistan (RTA) stations in eastern Nangarhar province, provincial officials said.

“Four insurgents armed with weapons and explosives attacked the provincial radio and TV station at around 10:00 am in Jalalabad city,” said provincial spokesman Attaullah Khogyani.

The first attacker detonated his explosive vest at the entrance of the station and shortly after, three insurgents stormed inside the compound of the TV channel and gun battle ensuing.

Khogyani said that shortly after the attack police Special Forces reached to the area and started clashes with the insurgents.

After over three hours of clashes all three insurgent killed by Afghan forces.

Unfortunately six people including two police and four TV channel staffs were killed and 17 others including two army commandos were wounded in the incident, he added.

He elaborated that the killed staffs of the TV included a driver, watchman and two technical employees.

Afghanistan’s National Journalists Union, Nai-Supporting Open Media in Afghanistan strongly condemned the attack over National TV provincial station and called it a war crime.

While both organizations expressed concerns over threats against journalists asked the government to protect media staff.

The media advocacy organization also called on government to investigate the attack seriously and bring perpetrators before justice.

EU Ambassador and EU Special Representative in Kabul F-M Mellbin also strongly condemn the attack on Nangarhar TV station.

He termed the attack a deliberate attack against freedom of speech.

According to reports, the Daesh terrorist group took responsibility for the attack over state-run TV station in Nangarhar.

Also Taliban spokesman denied the group had hands in the attack on state-run TV station in Nangarhar.