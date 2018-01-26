Stop Pashtun Genocide in Pakistan: ‘US should hold Pakistan accountable for Pashtun genocide and human rights violation in FATA’

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The war affected families from Waziristan organized a big rally in Khost province against the ongoing Pashtun genocide in Pakistan, human rights violations in FATA and the extra judicial killing of Naqib Mahsood in a fake police encounter in Karachi.

A large number of Pashtuns from Waziristan participated in the rally and demanded justice for Pashtuns in Pakistan and FATA.

The protesters, carrying portraits of Naqib Mahsood chanted full-throated slogans against Pakistan.

“We want the governments of Punjab and Sindh to shun their cruel behavior towards Pashtuns and stop human rights violations in FATA,” Baitullah Wazir, one of the protesters said.

A tribal elder Malik Sher Aziz urged the United Nations and US led International Community to take serious notice of Pashtun genocide and ongoing human rights violations, enforced disappearances and landmines and toy bombs, planted by Pakistan’s security forces in Waziristan that have been taking lives of innocent children and animals in the area.

“Pakistan is completely failed in running the business of FATA. We want the international community to install United Nations led administration in FATA to get rid of Pakistan and to win war on terror,” Naeem Wazir said.

The extra judicial killing of Naqib Mahsood in a fake police encounters in Karachi—capital of Sindh province, enforced disappearances, human rights violations in FATA and across Pakistan have forced Pashtuns to come out on roads and confront the disputed state of Pakistan. Protests against Pakistan’s security agencies have been underway in various parts FATA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Pashtun community in Sindh and Punjab also held “Stop Pashtun Genocide in Pakistan” protests in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad. Prominent Pashtun nationalist leaders, Bushra Gohar and Afrasiab Khattak called on the State of Pakistan to quite its anti-Pashtun and suicidal policies and put an end to Pashtun genocide and human rights violations in FATA. Pashtuns in the United States of America also organized a protest in Washington DC against the extra judicial killing of Naqib Mahsood. The Mahssod and Wazir Tribal Councils in Afghanistan organized a condolence ceremony in Kabul. A large number of Afghan politicians, government officials, civil society and political activists participated and shared their condolences and thoughts. During the protests, Pashtun activists urged the United Nations to trigger Pakistan into the court of justice and stop Pashtun genocide in Pakistan. Justice for Naqib Mahsood protest camp continues in D.I. Khan, a southern district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The ongoing brutalities against Pashtun, Baloch and Sindhi ethnic populations in Pakistan and state sponsored militarism and terrorism in FATA and Balochistan have forced them to change their loyalties on Pakistan and the man-made religious extremism. The US led International community should come to the fore and take advantages of the opportunity. Revisiting Durand Line, installation of UN led administration in FATA and providing its people with an opportunity to decide their fate under the umbrella of United Nations is the way forward to win war on terror and to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan and in the region as well.