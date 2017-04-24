Student collects zakat for Taliban detained

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Police has arrested a student of a semi-higher education institute on charges of collecting zakat for Taliban insurgent groups in northern Samangan province, an official said on Sunday.

Provincial Police Spokesperson, Munir Rahimi told Pajhwok News Najmuddin, a student of 3rd year has been took into custody and recovered 10,000 Afghanis he had recently collected in zakat from local people.

According to the police officer, the student is a resident of the Omly village of Hazrat Sultan district. He has long been collecting money from shopkeepers and businessmen in the said district.

Meanwhile, commenting into the matter, Hazrat Sultan district chief Sirajuddin Fitrat said during the past two months, Taliban had received about 800 cattle heads in the name of zakat in areas under their control.

He claimed the only income source for the Taliban remains the money collected in the name of zakat and charity from residents of the areas under their control.

He added livestock owners have been forced to give one in 40 sheep to the insurgents.

The Afghan National Army has recently launched operation, having code-name, “Khalid” to isolate insurgent groups across the country. Isolation of the terrorist groups would remain a dream unless the brave security forces reach and isolate the financial resources of the terrorist group.