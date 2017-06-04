Suicide bomber arrested before targeting funeral

AT-KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said it had arrested a suicide bomber who planned to attack the funeral of the son of senate deputy head on Saturday.

“The failed suicide bomber who planned to blow himself up in funeral ceremony in Sarai Shamali was arrested by intelligence operatives in the site,” said Mr. Tasal, the in charge for Public Press Affairs of the NDS.

At least seven people were killed and 87 others wounded on Saturday after multiple coordinated suicide bombers blew up during burial ceremony of Salem Izedyar son of Alam Izedyar Upper House Deputy, who was killed during yesterday protest in Kabul.

Executive Chief Officer of National Unity Government Abdullah Abdullah shortly after the blasts during funeral appeared before media said that three suicide attacker placed among prayers during funeral ceremony and blew their-selves up consecutively.

He said that this incident and reaching of three suicide attacker among prayers during funeral ceremony will be seriously investigated.

On the other hand NDS informed of arrest of 12 other terrorist last night, who planned to conduct subversive activities in Kabul.