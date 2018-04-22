Suicide bomber killed 48, injured 112 people outside voters registration center in Kabul

AT-KABUL- A suicide bomber Sunday morning hit a crowd of people outside a voter registration center in western Kabul in which 48 people including women and children were killed and 112 others were injured, officials said.

The suicide bomber on foot approached a voter registration center in PD-6 west of Kabul city this morning at around 10:00am, where tens of people queued up to get document, essential for voting process.

Accordion to Hashmatullah Stanekzai, Kabul police spokesman the attacker blew his explosives among the people, waiting in lines in entrance of the center.

A Public Health Ministry, spokesman, Wahid Majroh said till Sunday afternoon 48 death bodies and 112 injured were admitted in several hospitals in Kabul.

Among the killed are 21 women and five children while among the injured are 47 women and 16 children, Majroh said.

The civilians were waiting in lines to get National Identity Cards, which as per the new decision of the government are being used as voting cards in upcoming, long-delayed parliamentary election, scheduled for late October this year.

The elections was originally scheduled for mid-2015, but due to reforms in election commission, insecurity and financial problems it was delayed nearly by three years.

Although Kabul attack was claimed by Daesh but Taliban have vowed to boycott and sabotage the elections in presence of the foreign forces in the country.

This has been the third attack by militants against voters registration centers since the process began almost a week back in the country.