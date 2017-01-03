Suicide bomber killed by own bomb in Zabul

AT-KABUL: A suicide bomber was killed while his suicide vest blew up before targeting a mosque in the southern Zabul province, local officials said Tuesday.

“The suicide bomber was apparently spending over night in the mosque and was looking to target a gathering today when his explosives vest went off in the Shahjoi district,” the district administrative chief Wazir Mohammad Jawadi said.

“Only the suicide bomber was killed in the incident and no one else was hurt,” Jawadi said.

The armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the incident.

Officials are concerned over security in the remote southern of Zabul province.

Several tribal elders of the province met with the Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah last week, sharing concerns regarding security issue and Abdullah vowed that a counter-terrorism operation would be launched there in the near future.

Ravaged by more than four years of drought, Zabul is one of the poorest provinces.