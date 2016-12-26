Suicide bomber targets police in Helmand province

AT-KABUL: A suicide bomber detonated his explosives against a convoy of security forces in southwestern Helmand province province in which one police “martyred” and three other injured, officials said.

The attack took place Monday before noon in Lashkargah, capital city of Helmand province.

The target of the attacker was armored vehicle of the Security Chief of Helmand Police. “Initial information shows that a police martyred and three more injured” Helmand Governor spokesman, Omar Zwak told Afghanistan Times.

The official did not provide information about the police official, as police were still gathering more information on the attack.

The security chief was leading a convoy of police for an operation to reopen Helmand-Kandahar highway, when the attack took place.