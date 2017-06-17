Surge of U.S. troops not solution for Afghanistan crisis: Parliamentarians

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: The members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House) of Parliament on Saturday said that increasing the US fresh troops wouldn’t be the solution for current crisis in Afghanistan.

They said that Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA) must be reviewed and Afghan forces should be equipped better in order to overcome challenges.

According to reports, the Pentagon plans to send almost 4,000 additional troops to Afghanistan in the near future.

“The US must explain the outcome of the BSA, sending additional troops won’t treat pains,” said member of the Wolesi Jirga Mawlawi Rahmani.

He said that BSA signing had no good outcomes to security, thus it must be revised.

Dispatching additional troops won’t teat pains, it’s for own interest and strategy of USA, he added.

Lawmaker, Osmani Farahi said that US forces must target Daesh and Taliban real hideouts to eliminate terrorism in Afghanistan

He said that sending of additional troops never will end crisis till the main hideouts of Taliban and Daesh not targeted.

USA also must bring pressure over Pakistan to stop backing terrorism, he added.

He insisted that Afghan forces must be equipped with better and modern weapons in order to overcome challenges in a better manner.

Pointing to BSA he said that BSA never has beenled to better security in Afghanistan, it essential to the BSA revised.

Legislator, Latif Pedram, said that increasing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan will lead only to intensifying war in Afghanistan.

Experts also believed that increasing of troops is not the solution for Afghanistan, they pointing to over 100,000 international troops in Afghanistan in the past, who all failed to bring security and peace in the country.