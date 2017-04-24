Takhar elders back Karzai’s stance over MOAB

AT News Report-KABUL: A large number of elders, religious scholars, youths, and civil society members from Takhar province in a gathering have supported the voice of former President Hamid Karzai against the war crimes of US forces by dropping biggest bomb, known as “mother of all bombs” (MOAB) in Achin district of eastern Nangarhar province.

In a gathering the elders said, “The drop of the biggest non-nuclear bomb by US forces in Nangarhar province, showed that US testing weapon on poor Afghans.”

“Why we should remain as ground for testing weapons,” they said, adding that it is the responsibility of everyone, especially of young generation to stand against such act.

They added “everyday there is rain of bombs on Afghan people. We are dying on daily basis, and we don’t know why? If once want to test its weapon here, so we are the victim at first place. ”

They furthered, “why should our bleeds to be shed for others interests. This is our responsibility to raise our voice against this open aggression. Our silence is our treason.”

They also complained of media outlets, saying that media in Afghanistan are not helping in reaching the real voice of Afghan masses who wants this aggression to be ended.

Regarding the drop of biggest bomb in Nangarhar they said, “for six months you can’t use water of the site where the bomb dropped. The environment is totally destroyed. Baby would also born as disfigure. This bombing is not too different from Horsham bombing of Japan.”

They added, “whenever the voice of freedom rises, some elements are depressing them through different names.”

They also called upon all Afghans including those who are on the government positions to discharge their obligation honestly and transparently.

“We strongly support the stance of former President Hamid Karzai, and warn US to stop doing wrong things in the country,” they said, adding that US should bear in mind that Afghan masses would be mobilized against them.

They added that till US presence in Afghanistan, there would be no peace, stability and transparency.

“Afghans are paying the price for the US to test weapon, Afghans are the victims. Time is ripe for the Afghans to come together to resolve their problems, and tell the US to leave our country,” a former Mujahideen commander told the gathering.

He added that there is no further room left for the Afghans to lose their loved one. He also thanked the former President Hamid Karzai for not singing the Bilateral Security Agreement with the US, and also for his clear stance over Nangarhar bombing. Karzai condemned the bombing in strongest possible terms.

“The US has pulled out Islamic State (IS), which is also known as Daesh terrorist group one month before to drop the bomb. Poor people of Nangarhar were killed there. Nangarhar residents were the victim of this bomb,” they claimed. “Today if we remain silence, the US would carry more such attacks.”