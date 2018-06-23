Taliban attacks 11 checkpoints, killing scores, taking 90 hostages in Maidan Wardak

AT-KABUL: Some contradictory reports say that tens of security forces were taken hostage when Taliban fighters launched multiple attacks on their outposts in Jalriz district of Maidan Wardak province, while other reports reject it. Sharifullah Hotak, member of the provincial council, said that hundreds of Taliban militants assaulted outposts of the security forces overnight, killing scores of security forces and took hostage 90 others along with their weapons and ammunition. He added that insurgents torched 11 outposts before taking soldiers hostage. But the provincial governor spokesman denied the claims. Abdul Rahman Mangal, confirmed that hundreds of Taliban attacked the outposts in Jalriz, but faced a great resistance that forced them to retreat. Mangal added that government forces from ground and air targeted the assailants and the situation was calm in the area. He said that clashes continued for several hours during which at least five militants were killed and dozens more injured. 14 civilians were reported killed and injured, according to Mangal, who said that two civilians were killed and three wounded in a separate incident in the same district.