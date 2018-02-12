Taliban commander among five killed in Takhar

AT-KABUL: The Afghan security forces killed five Taliban insurgents, including their commander for Darqad district during clearing operation in northeast Takhar province, the spy agency said on Sunday.

In addition to that, six other Taliban insurgents received injuries.

In a statement, the National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the clearing operation was kicked off in the Basirkhel locality on Saturday night.

According to the statement, five insurgents, including their commander Mullah Mirwali, were killed and six others wounded during overnight operation.

The clearing operation is in full swing with regaining most parts of the area from the Taliban insurgents, security official said.

Deputy Police Chief, Col. Nizamuddin Ghori said that clearing operation was still ongoing in Qamgozar area while already most parts of it recaptured from the militants.

The Taliban insurgents have not commented into the issue yet.