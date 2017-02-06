Taliban commander killed in Helmand

AT-KABUL: A Taliban commander along with his nine associates was killed in a joint operation carried out by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in Sangin district of southern Helmand province.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said that three militants were also wounded in the operations.

The statement added that the operation was launched with close cooperation between Afghan security and Afghan air forces. However, the Taliban insurgents did not comment into the matter so far.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan, where Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.

Meanwhile, the Taliban insurgents launched a coordinated attack in Sangin district, aimed at controlling over important security posts and also to further strengthen its position in other parts of the province.

However, the Taliban’s attack was strongly retaliated and pushed back by the brave Afghan security forces. To tame insurgency, additional troops were also deployed in the restive Sangin district.

Recently, fighting between Afghan security forces and the Taliban insurgents erupted in Garmsir and other districts of the province that resulted into killing and wounding of dozens of militants. Security forces were also sustained causalities.