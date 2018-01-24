Taliban, Daesh use crude oil as financial resources in Sar-e-Pul: Official

AT-KABUL: Taliban and Daesh terrorist groups extract crude oil from an oil well in the northern Sar-e-Pul province, using it as a financial source to fight the security forces, a provincial official said.

Sar-e-Pul has several oil wells such as Angoot, Qashqari, and Tapa Zar, lying in the provincial capital and in Sayyad district.

“The Tapa Zar oil well is under the militant groups and they extract the oil and sell to the local people,” said Zabihullah Amani, provincial spokesman. He added that extraction of Angoot and Qashqari wells was stopped last week due to a presidential order.

“As far as we know, this oil well was previously extracted by the irregular armed groups and are now used by the terrorists,” Amani said.

He said that the oil extraction is part of the terrorists’ financial source.

“Terrorists have a small refinery plant in the Sayyad district and refine the crude after extracting and then sell it to the locals who use it for their vehicles,” said Mohammad Hassan, a resident in Sayyad who was previously working in the Tapa Zar oil well. Hassan said that the well dug by the government in the recent years.

He added that the locals take the oil to the adjacent provinces like Jawzjan, Faryab, Ghor and Badghis to sell.

Provincial officials said that the oil extraction was a good financial source for the terrorists and they are empowering to fight against the security forces.