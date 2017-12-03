Taliban deputy shadow governor killed in Helmand

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Sunday said that Taliban deputy shadow governor for Helmand province has been killed.

Mullah Shah Wali, the Taliban shadow deputy governor for Helmand and commander the group’s special forces, the so-called “red group”, has been killed in Musa Qala district in the south of the province, (NDS) said in a statement.

Shah Wali was appointed as the deputy Taliban’s shadow governor for Helmand and commander of the red group by Mullah Mana, the group’s shadow governor three years ago, the statement said, adding “he was involved in attack operations.”

“In addition to his involvement in blasts and attack operations, he also had a hand in drug-smuggling and land-grabbing in different parts of the province. He was also involved in fighting against security forces in Ghor, Badghis Uruzgan provinces, Maiwand and Ghorak districts of Kandahar province,” the NDS said.

“During the operation, a suicide attacker, two other commanders of the group were also killed,” the statement added. No further details were provided.

The Taliban have not yet confirmed the news.