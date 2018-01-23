‘Taliban intends to change Farah to its base’

AT-KABUL: The governor for the western province of Farah warned that Taliban group plans to change the volatile province into its base, however, he assured that the militant group could not fulfill the plan.

Farah residents are worrying about the future of the province as the militants have intensified attacks in several districts, but the governor downplays it as a “not worrying propaganda”.

“Taliban cannot dare attack the security forces in daylight, but they wage attacks on them with sophisticated weapons overnight,” Mohammad Aref Shahjahan said Tuesday.

He emphasized that the insurgent group wants to establish its base by intensifying attack, but said the government forces have control on the province.

“This is why Taliban is destabilizing Farah in order to create a corridor to the south-west region. Their plan has attracted attention of their supporters.”

The provincial council had earlier warned against the fall of the province if the government did not prevent Taliban’s attacks.

Some districts in the once-calm northern areas are now under Taliban control and the militants took Kunduz twice in 2015 and 2016.

Taliban’s access to sophisticated weapons in Farah is a matter of serious concerns, but defense ministry assures to hold investigations in this regard.

Representatives of Farah in the parliament, accuse the government of hiding realities about the security situation.

“Situation is not good in Farah, Taliban has its own custom office and receives taxes from trucks,” said Samiullah Samim, a lawmaker from Farah.

Military experts say that strategic location, sharing border with Iran and drug trade have caused insecurity in Farah.