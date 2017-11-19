Taliban kill six policemen in Farah

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Taliban militants launched a coordinated offensive against a number of police checkpoints Saturday night in Farah province , killing six police officers.

According to police officials, at least six police personnel were killed in the Taliban attack.

Farah police spokesman, Eqbal Baheer confirmed the unpleasant incident and said that Taliban militants carried out cowardly attacks against several police check posts in Rod district of Farah province. Moreover, eight other policemen sustained injuries in the attacks, Baheer added.

Retaliating to the Taliban’s offensive, eight militants were also killed by security forces, Baheer claimed.

Taliban has claimed responsibility for the cowardly act of terrorism.