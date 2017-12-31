Taliban martyred a lecturer, student in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: A lecturer and student embraced martyrdom after the Taliban insurgents kidnapped them in eastern Nangarhar province, officials said on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the provincial government media office, the martyred lecturer of the agriculture institute and a student were abducted by the Taliban militants from an area between Bati Kot and Jalalabad city two days back.

The statement added that the lecturer identified as Imam Jan and his student Gulbadin were martyred on Friday, two days after they were kidnapped.

However, further details have not been made public regarding the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping and killing of the two individuals.

Militant groups often kidnap civilians and level charges against them of supporting the government and security forces.

The Taliban insurgent has yet to comment into the matter.

Nangarhar is one among the volatile provinces in east, where the anti-government armed insurgent groups including the Taliban and ISIS militants have been conducting insurgency activities in some remote parts of the province. On the other hand the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and US drones have been chasing them widely.