Taliban martyred six of a family in Faryab

AT-KABUL: Six members of a single family embraced martyrdom after the Taliban insurgents shot them inside their home in Kohistan district of northern Faryab province, an official said on Monday.

Parents and their four daughters have been shot dead, a security official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Pajhwok Afghan News, adding the incident took place in Bandar area of the district on Sunday night.

He said the couple and their four children were gunned down by militants and the motive was to spread fear.

Mohibullah Mirzada, former deputy head of the provincial council, confirmed the incident and identified the victims as Mohammad, his wife and four daughters.

He said the victims sleep at their house when Taliban broke into the house and opened fire at them.

He said Hafizullah, son of slain Mohammad, was member of a government-backed militia and the Taliban had many time warned him to leave the uprising but he rejected and result he lost his family.

There has been so far no word from the Taliban in this regard.

A son in law of Mohammad, Abdul Kahlil, said his father-in-law, mother-in-law and sisters-in-law were killed by Mullah Abdul Rahim, Mullah Nek Mohammad, Mohammadullah, Mualvi Ghaibullah, and Mualvi Rahmatshah, notorious commanders of the group.

According to him, the motive behind the shooting was their cooperation with the government and his brother-in-law was member of the public uprising group. He urged the government to arrest the killers and bring them to justice.