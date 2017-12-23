Taliban militants suffer heavy casualties in Uruzgan

AT News Report-KABUL: A large number of Taliban militants were killed and wounded during an ongoing military offensive in Tirinkot, the capital of central Uruzgan province, an official said on Saturday.

Col. Rahmat Shah Qimati, commander for the fourth Afghan National Army (ANA) Brigade, told Pajhwok Afghan News security forces carried out operations in Sola, Chapa Khak and Kabutar Khana areas which ended in heavy casualties on the part of Taliban insurgents.

He said more than 100 insurgents suffered casualties, with 54 killed and the rest wounded. Four notorious militant commanders were also among the dead, he said.

He added the dead bodies of militants were still lying at the site of the battlefield where from some weapons and ammunitions have been also seized.

However, one soldier of Afghan National Army (ANA) embraced martyrdom, while three others sustained injuries.

Moreover, the ANA commander pledged military offensive would be continued until Chora district was cleared of insurgents. The Taliban have yet to comment into the military operation.