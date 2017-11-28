Taliban per day generates 8m Afs via Farah custom office

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Taliban militants generate 7-8 million Afghanis revenue per day by collecting money from trucks importing commercial goods through Farah Custom Offices to the country, said the local officials.

The mentioned daily revenue of Taliban was cited by Dadullah Qaneh, a member of the provincial council, who further insisted on the reliability of his claim.

Since several months ago, the Taliban insurgents have reportedly been collecting money in areas belonging to Pusht-e-Koh district of Farah province and distribute receipts sealed by Islamic Emirate, the previous name of Taliban regime, Ariana news reported.

As stated Mr. Qaneh, the insurgents have been using that money for purchasing weapons and munitions to fuel their fight against the government and innocent Afghan people.

Moreover, Mohammad Aref Shajahan, the governor of Farah province confirming Taliban’s extortion of trucks’ drivers says that they are not collecting money in a certain area.

The Taliban’s extortions have caused many protests of Farah civil activists and some of these activists accusing local authorities of abiding the Taliban. It’s not a simple issue to be ignored easily. The government must launch a probe into the matter and preventive measures should be taken to overcome the said heart-wrenching problem.